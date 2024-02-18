Eder Militao set for Real Madrid training return

Real Madrid star Eder Militao is closing in on a return to action following injury.

Militao has been absent from the Los Blancos squad since the opening weekend of the campaign due to a serious knee injury after just 50 minutes of the new season.

Despite his post surgery recovery scheduled at seven months, there was concern of Militao not being able to play again this season.

Carlo Ancelotti confirmed this is not the case with the Brazilian international on track to boost his options in the run in.

With fellow centre back David Alaba confirmed as out until the summer, Ancelotti is short on defensive cover, with Militao’s comeback perfectly timed.

As per the latest update from Relevo, Militao will rejoin full training at the start of March, and will be eased back into match action.

He should be fit to play matches from April onwards with the Champions League quarter finals scheduled for April 9/10th and 16/17th.