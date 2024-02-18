Dani Alves “depressed” in prison as he awaits verdict from alleged rape trial

Having been charged with rape in January 2023 over an alleged incident that took place the previous month, Dani Alves’ trial finally got underway last week, with court proceedings taking place over three days (Monday 5th to Wednesday 7th).

Alves spoke at his final on the Wednesday, where he maintained his innocence of the charges levelled against him. Upon the case resting, he was returned to a Barcelona prison, where he has been for over 13 months, having been denied bail on three separate occasions.

As revealed by Fiesta (via Sport), the former Barcelona and Sevilla defender has been struggling mentally since his trial concluded, at least that’s according to the testimony “Coutinho”, his former cellmate.

“As a result of the trial, he has been hit by the slump. He’s kind of depressed, crestfallen. Educators and officials are supporting him.”

The verdict in Alves’ trial is expected to be returned in the coming days.