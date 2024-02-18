Barcelona star reveals previous interest from La Liga rivals – “I told them I’m going”

Since arriving from Boston River in 2018, Ronald Araujo has gone on to become a key player for Barcelona. He is now one of the captains in Xavi Hernandez’s squad, and is an indispensable member of the side.

Things could have been very different for Araujo, as before he joined Barcelona from his homeland, he revealed that he received strong interest from another club in La Liga, which MD report to have been Getafe.

“I had the opportunity to join other teams in the league. I was told that Barcelona would include me in the reserve team and I had to choose. I told them that I’m going to Barcelona.”

It’s proven to be an excellent decision by Araujo, as he has turned into one of the best central defenders in the world, even if he has been off-colour over the last few weeks. Barcelona have a top player on their hands, and they are determined to keep him for a long time, despite speculation over a possible summer move.