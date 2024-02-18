Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid star given slim chance of facing Inter Milan after making injury return ahead of schedule

Atletico Madrid and Spain supporters feared the worst last weekend when Alvaro Morata was forced off against Sevilla with a suspected knee injury. The 31-year-old striker was in tears after leaving the pitch, although it was later confirmed that he would only be out of action for 2-3 weeks.

However, this still meant that he would miss the first leg of Atleti’s Champions League last 16 tie with Inter Milan at the San Siro, although he could now even be available for that encounter, as MD have noted that Morata has already taken part in several training sessions with a view to being available.

Diego Simeone opted to rest Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata during Saturday’s convincing victory over Las Palmas in order to give them sufficient rest ahead of facing Inter, and Morata’s possible return now further boosts his option in the attacking department.

The likelihood is that Morata would not be fit enough to start in Milan, although he could possibly be fit enough to make the bench, as Atletico Madrid aim to secure a positive result to take back to the Civitas Metropolitano for the return leg.

