Atletico Madrid growing in confidence to secure renewal of key defender

A big topic involving Atletico Madrid over the last few weeks has been Mario Hermoso’s future at the club. The 28-year-old, who has been an indispensable member of Diego Simeone’s squad over the last 12 months, is out of contract at the end of the season, which had led to suggestions that he could be on his way out.

This has especially been the case given that Hermoso and Atleti have been far apart in contract negotiations. However, they could now be some hope that an agreement can be reached before his deal runs out.

As reported by Ruben Uria, renewal talks between Hermoso and Atleti are now said to be progressing well. There is a willingness for an agreement to be reached, and it could come in the next few weeks.

🚨🇪🇸 JUST IN: In recent weeks, the situation with Mario Hermoso has been redirected. His renewal is progressing well, and now both parties are willing to negotiate to reach an agreement. [🥇: @rubenuria via @Objetivoatleti] pic.twitter.com/Dph1FrYp2h — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) February 17, 2024

Tying Hermoso down to a new contract would be very good news for Atletico Madrid. He’s shown himself to be arguably their best defender in recent months, so it’s crucial that he keep him at the club going into next season and beyond.