Atletico Madrid close to securing one-year contract extension for 33-year-old defender

Atletico Madrid are already thinking about their squad for next season, and specifically, who from the current bunch of the first team players do they still want to remain at the club.

There has been plenty of speculation in regards to Mario Hermoso in recent weeks, although there is increasing confidence that he will sign a new deal in the coming weeks. Another Atleti defender who is also out of contract in the summer is Stefan Savic, and his future is much more straightforward.

Savic has played more of a squad role for Atleti this season, and the decision on whether he stays or goes in the summer could be entirely up to head coach Diego Simeone. This is because Marca have reported that the Montenegrin will trigger an automatic one-year extension if he plays three more matches (45 minutes or more) between now and the end of the campaign.

It remains to be seen whether Savic does end up fulfilling this criteria, and as such, stays at Atletico Madrid for an extra 12 months. There are question marks as to whether he is needed, given that Gabriel Paulista and Cesar Azpilicueta have both arrived over the course of the season.