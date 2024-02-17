Xavi Hernandez gives eyebrow-raising assessment of Barcelona’s victory over Celta Vigo – “We played well”

Barcelona may have picked up three points over Celta Vigo on Saturday after a 2-1 victory – which saw Robert Lewandowski score twice, including a 97th minute winner – but their performance left many fans worried ahead of their Champions League clash with Napoli on Wednesday.

The Catalans led 1-0 at half time, but after conceding 81 seconds into the second period, their performance levels dropped considerably, to the point that Celta would have felt disappointed with only one point, let alone none.

While many fans saw it this way, head coach Xavi Hernandez didn’t. We told the media post-match (via Diario AS) that he was content with his side’s performance in Vigo.

“I have the feeling that we played well. I think in the final third of the pitch we weren’t good. We’ve been well positioned, they’ve generated little for us, but I’m very happy because this is a very difficult place to come. They played a brutal game, they made a great effort. But we’ve also worked hard.”

Xavi also confirmed that Ronald Araujo is okay, after he was taken off at half time as a precaution.

“There are no injuries. We’re fine. We’ll take three points and we’ll have to think about Napoli.”

Barcelona will certainly need to improve their performance for the midweek trip to Naples, as they aim to progress far in this season’s Champions League.