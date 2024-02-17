“Who?” – Diego Simeone shuts down criticism from Atletico Madrid icon after tactical masterstroke

Atletico Madrid picked up one of their most impressive victories of the season on Saturday afternoon, as they defeated Las Palmas 5-0 at the Civitas Metropolitano. What made it even more special was that two of the goals were scored by Marcos Llorente, who was converted to a striker for the match by head coach Diego Simeone.

Simeone rested Antoine Griezmann and Memphis Depay ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League last 16 first leg against Inter Milan, which led him to pushing Llorente further forward, and to great effect.

The decision was questioned by many, including Atleti icon Milinko Pantic, who Simeone appeared to brush off as irrelevant when asked by the media on the matter, as per Marca.

“Who? A legend is our beloved Luis Aragones, a legend of the club.”

Simeone has always been one to never take too much notice of criticism, and his response to this was typical Cholo. He can now look forward to the match against Inter, which Atletico Madrid will be the first of many knockout matches in this season’s Champions League.