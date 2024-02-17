WATCH: Stunning strike from Robert Lewandowski gives Barcelona lead over Celta Vigo before half time

The opening 45 minutes between Celta Vigo and Barcelona at Balaidos has been very keenly contested, with neither side having overly stood out. The visitors have dominated possession, and they have now forced themselves into the lead just before half time.

It has been a half of few chances, but Robert Lewandowski has taken his seconds before the interval. He collected a pass from Lamine Yamal, and took a brilliant first touch before firing beyond Vicente Guaita for his 11th goal of the season in La Liga.

Lewandowski has had a very poor season by his standards, although there has been positive signs over the last few weeks. That is his third goal in three matches, having also found the back of the net against Alaves and Granada.

Barcelona will be delighted to have scored right on half time, and they will hope to see the result out in the second period. Celta Vigo need a response if they are to push away from the relegation zone.