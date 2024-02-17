WATCH: Iago Aspas continues excellent form against Barcelona as he grabs Celta Vigo equaliser

An evenly-contested first half at Balaidos ended with Barcelona scoring just before the interval, in which was a delightful moment for the Catalans. However, less than two minutes into the second period, they have been pegged back by Celta Vigo.

It was Robert Lewandowski who scored the opener for Barcelona, emphatically firing home after being set up by Lamine Yamal. However, their lead only lasted 81 seconds into the second half, as Iago Aspas’ effort deflected off Jules Kounde and into the back of Marc-Andre Ter Stegen’s net.

🚨🚨| GOAL: Iago Aspas EQUALISES for Celta Vigo! Celta Vigo 1-1 Barcelona pic.twitter.com/cPYZuDKw7Z — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) February 17, 2024

Aspas loves scoring against Barcelona, and once again, he has proved to be the thorn in their side. Xavi Hernandez will be tearing his hair out at his side’s defending for that goal, as it was very amateur.

To make matters worse for Barcelona, Ronald Araujo was withdrawn at half time, seemingly with some sort of knock. This will further play into Celta Vigo’s hands, as they look to push for a winning goal.