WATCH: Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski earns laughs with shot at club rivals

Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski has endured a frustrating season in Catalonia, but at the very least, it has not robbed him of his sense of humour. The Polish forward recently attended an event for the latest book of ‘Tales of Solidarity in Sport’ at the Estrella Damm factory in Barcelona, and managed a genuine wave of laughter.

Speaking on stage to Sergi Mas, as highlighted by RAC1, Lewandowski was about to be asked a question when Mas decided to give him some background information.

“You won’t know this because you don’t know me, but I’m an Espanyol fan-”

“I’m very sorry,” Lewandowski responded.

"You don't know this because you don't know me, but I'm an Espanyol fan-" "I'm very sorry." Robert Lewandowski knows his audience😅pic.twitter.com/OKDxsQgp9v — Football España (@footballespana_) February 17, 2024

“Will we see each other next season?” Lewandowski continued to poke, and to his credit was met with a good response from Mas.

“Well, if you guys go down then…”

The general narrative surrounding Lewandowski this season has been critical, and in recent months even Xavi Hernandez has publicly demanded more of the Polish striker. Yet it appears he intends to remain at the head of the offence in Barcelona next season, voicing his desire and recently building a new house near the beach town of Castelldelfells outside of the city.