Villarreal and Getafe share point that tastes of little

Villarreal 1-1 Getafe

The Yellow Submarine did manage to stem the flow of Getafe attack from a disadvantageous position, but ultimately a point against Los Azulones at home is never likely to inspire too much excitement for Villarreal.

The first half took a turn on a set piece, a header back from a free-kick finding Nemanja Maksimovic unmarked on the penalty spot. He slotted dutifully into the corner, tipping things in Getafe’s favour. As Villarreal tried to move forward, Getafe looked particularly comfortable, working on the counter. Borja Mayoral wriggled past three defenders on the left byline, but his cutback couldn’t be turned in.

In theory, that should have continued on in the second half, but after 10 minutes, Jorge Cuenca tried to thunder home a strike after a set piece. This was blocked by the defence, but into the path of Alberto Moreno, who kept his composure to finish at the near post.

Both sides battled hard in the final half hour, and Getafe had a Mason Greenwood effort cleared off the line as well, but neither was coming up with clear chances. The visitors sit four points off European football, while Villarreal move another point clear of the drop zone, now nine points ahead of Cadiz, and looking relatively safe.