Victor Font: Lionel Messi’s exit is Joan Laporta’s biggest mistake at Barcelona

Former Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font has continued his criticism of Joan Laporta.

Font lost to Laporta in the 2021 club presidential election with the former receiving 54.2% of the vote.

The pair have remain in dispute since then with Font regularly opting for public criticism of Laporta’s leadership during a difficult financial period for Barcelona.

Font has recently slammed Laporta use of advisors connected to Real Madrid club president Florentino Perez and a lack of investment at Barcelona.

He also claimed last season’s league title win should not distract from deeper issues at the club as part of a potential push to challenge Laporta’s presidency in future.

The emotive argument of Lionel Messi’s departure to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 is a key feature of Font’s stance and he blames Laporta for not retaining the Argentinian.

“For me, it’s the greatest mistake of his tenure and in the contemporary history of the club”, as per an interview with RAC1, via Diario Sport.

“Messi could have been part of a solution and we’re not aware of the sporting cost it meant for Barca.”

Font also claimed he would look to bring Messi back to the club, if he is elected in 2025, despite his Inter Miami contract running until the end of 2026.