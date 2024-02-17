Barcelona

Roberto De Zerbi remains key candidate to replace Xavi at Barcelona

Barcelona are keeping a close eye on Roberto De Zerbi as part of their plan to replace Xavi Hernandez.

The club are working on a quick decision to ensure a new manager is in place for preseason following Xavi’s decision to step down at the end of the campaign.

As speculation continues to mount over who will come in for Xavi the club are exploring multiple options including Brighton & Hove Albion head coach De Zerbi.

Joan Laporta and Deco are working closely on the plan to replace Xavi with reports from Diario Sport claiming the former wants more information on de Zerbi.

De Zerbi’s agent has recently been spotted in Barcelona but there is no confirmed indication of talks despite positive reviews of his performance at Brighton.

He steered the Seagulls to a first ever European place last season and they are on course to repeat that in 2024.

The 44-year-old could also receive summer offers within the Premier League and he is contracted to the AMEX Stadium until 2026.

Posted by

Tags Brighton and Hove Albion Deco Joan Laporta Roberto De Zerbi Xavi Hernandez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News