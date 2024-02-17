Robert Lewandowski and Iago Aspas hit goalscoring milestones during Barcelona’s victory over Celta Vigo

Barcelona’s 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo was a special match for the two goalscorers: Robert Lewandowski and Iago Aspas. The Polish striker scored both for the Catalans at Balaidos, including a 97th minute winner, while Aspas – handed a rare start in recent weeks – continued his fine form against Xavi Hernandez’s side.

Lewandowski went into the match on 48 Barcelona goals, an impressive feat considering he only joined in the summer of 2022 from Bayern Munich. With his double, he reached the half-century mark, which also saw him leapfrog Thierry Henry and David Villa in the club’s all-time goalscoring charts, as per MD. His 50 goals have come from just 79 appearances.

Aspas’ second half strike, his fourth of the season in La Liga, was his 200th for Celta Vigo. The 36-year-old has been an incredible servant for the Galicians over two spells, and it is a well deserved achievement for him – his overall performance on the night was also very good.

Lewandowski and Aspas are certainly two of the best strikers in La Liga at the moment, which is impressive considering they are in the twilight stage of their respective careers. Age is just a number, as they say.