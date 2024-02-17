Real Betis increase interest in Brazilian teenage winger as recent trend looks set to continue

In recent years, Real Betis have become the latest Spanish club to take a keen interest in the Brazilian market. They’ve bought Luiz Henrique (who they’ve still sold for a profit) and Abner Vinicius, and they are now looking to sign their next target, who like Henrique, is a winger.

That is Wesley Gassova, an 18-year-old that currently plays for Corinthians. Estadio Deportivo have reported that Betis directors have been keeping tabs on the teenager forward for many months, and that their interest has been stepped up over recent weeks.

Wesley is a right-footed left winger, and if signed, would provide strong competition to the likes of Ez Abde and Ayoze Perez. In the case of the former, he has struggled a lot since arriving from Barcelona last summer, so it could be an opportunity for Betis to establish a new star there in the coming years.

It remains to be seen whether Real Betis to make their move for Wesley in the summer. Much could depend on their financial situation, for which sales may be required before signings can be made.