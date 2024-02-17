Premier League interest growing in Barcelona star, Liverpool among five clubs keen on summer move

Barcelona are poised for a very busy summer transfer window, especially when it comes to possible outgoings. Significant sales are required in order for their new manager to have money to spend upon arrival, and there are several candidates on the chopping block.

One of those is Raphinha. The Brazilian has lost his starting place in the team upon his return from injury, with Lamine Yamal having greatly impressed over the last few weeks. He has significant sell-on value, and according to a report from HITC (via MD), there is also strong interest being shown in his services.

It’s states that Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and West Ham United are also keen on signing Raphinha, although at this stage, a firm approach has yet to be received by Barcelona.

While Raphinha seems to be one of most expendable players (with a high value) in the Barcelona squad, his exit would mean that Lamine Yamal would be the only right winger in the first team – and at just 16, he can’t be tasked with playing every single match.