Predicted lineups: Celta Vigo v Barcelona as Ronald Araujo returns

Barcelona head to Celta Vigo in La Liga action later today as they aim to put pressure on second place Girona.

Xavi Hernandez faces a key week as his team travel to Napoli for their Champions League last 16 first leg on February 21.

Ahead of the clash in Galicia, Xavi is expected to make minor changes to his starting XI, with Marca tipping Ronald Araujo for a recall.

Xavi is looking to ease the Uruguayan back into action following injury but he needs minutes ahead of the Napoli game.

Andreas Christensen is set to remain in midfield in an otherwise unchanged team from the 3-3 home draw with Granada last time out.

Celta are predicted to make two changes to their starting side, with captain Iago Aspas in line to return, but the veteran striker has not scored against Barcelona since 2022.

Celta Vigo probable lineup : Guaita; Mingueza, Núñez, Tapia, Domínguez, Ristic; Allende, Jailson, de la Torre; Aspas, Larsen.

Barcelona probable lineup : Ter Stegen; Koundé, Araujo, Cubarsí, Cancelo; Christensen, De Jong Gündogan; Lamine Yamal, Lewandowski, Pedri.