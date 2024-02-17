Paris Saint-Germain director could follow Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid this summer

Earlier this week, there was a major development in the Kylian Mbappe saga, as the 24-year-old notified Paris Saint-Germain of his decision to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season, thus opening the door to him finally joining Real Madrid.

An agreement has to be reached between Los Blancos and Mbappe, although there is hope that it will be finalised in the coming weeks. Understandably, there has been much excitement from Madridistas at the news, and as it turns out, Mbappe may not be the only one to swap PSG for Real Madrid this summer.

According to a report from Foot Mercato, Real Madrid have discussed the possibility of hiring Luis Campos this summer. The Portuguese currently holds the role of Sporting Director at PSG, although he could be tempted to the Spanish capital this summer. However, at this stage, he is fully focused on continuing his work at the French champions.

Interestingly, the possibility of Campos joining Real Madrid also came up in 2022, when Mbappe was last close to joining. On that occasion, the operation broke down, but it could be re-ignited in the coming months.