Matteo Moretto Transfer Column: Inside the Kylian Mbappe-Real Madrid move and Julen Lopetegui future

Matteo Moretto gives Football España exclusive information on the latest deals dominating the papers in Spain, as revealed in the Daily Briefing.

Kylian Mbappe ‘a few loose ends’ away from signing for Real Madrid

They’ve told me that Kylian Mbappe, when he communicated the decision to Nasser Al-Khelaifi, he told him that it wasn’t a matter of money, but down to personal goals and trying to compete at the top level in another league and another environment. Basically, it’s about the sporting side of it and not the money.

Mbappe has already said yes to Real Madrid, and there are just loose ends to tie up, he will sign for less money than he could have earned at Paris Saint-Germain. He communicated his decision to PSG on Tuesday, and he already has in mind where he will play next season, he has always had the dream of playing for Real Madrid.

If he didn’t fulfil that dream this year, it was almost impossible that it would happen, as he is a free agent this summer. It’s just a few small loose ends to tie up, it’s already decided, and he’s clear that it’s about the sporting side – PSG know he will earn less money than he would have with them.

Mbappe decided to leave PSG in December

The important step was to tell PSG that he was not going to renew with them, but he already had that in mind in December. He was clear that he wanted a change, he was looking for a new challenge. That’s what this is about. We’re not sure when the official announcement will come, Jude Bellingham was done a month before they announced it at Real Madrid, so that’s not yet decided.

Mario Hermoso future no clearer despite Enrique Cerezo comments

Nothing has changed, they aren’t that close to a deal, but my information is that nothing has changed. Enrique Cerezo clearly has to say something to that effect, but they are no closer on a deal than they were. There are still negotiations to come for Mario Hermoso.

PSG have started making moves for Kylian Mbappe’s replacement with eyes on Rafael Leao

They started moving a few weeks ago. They still haven’t made contact directly with anyone, but for example, Rafael Leao knows that PSG are a possibility for him this summer, that they are paying close attention. With Victor Osimhen, he is well-liked by Sporting Advisor Luis Campos, who tried to sign him last summer, but it remains to be seen how everything would fit, because they already have Randal Kolo Muani.

PSG have a shortlist, there are players that know perfectly well that PSG could be an option for them, but there is nothing concrete, so it will unfold in the coming months.

Milan preparing for potential life without Stefano Pioli

Milan are focused on the league and the Europa League. At the end of the season, both sides will meet to discuss what to do next and come to a decision. Clearly, Milan have to be prepared and have various options in mind. One of those options is Julen Lopetegui.

Lopetegui has and still has offers in the Premier League, but is waiting for the right project to convince him. The Rossoneri have a shortlist of two or three managers, but everything is still to be resolved.