Luis Suarez confirms Inter Miami retirement plan

Luis Suarez will retire from football at Inter Miami in 2024.

The former Barcelona star opted to join the MLS side at the end of 2023 on a one year contract in Florida.

Suarez turned 37 in the opening weeks of his time in the USA and he is already making plans to call time on a superb career.

His arrival in Miami continues the Barcelona reunion at the club following Lionel Messi’s switch last summer.

Suarez’s deal contains a clause to extend for a further 12 months but that is unlikely to be activated by him or Inter Miami.

Prior to joining Inter Miami, Suarez confirmed his physical struggles in competing in the Brazilian top flight, and his path is now clear on this being his final campaign.

“Yes, I cannot be more sincere and my family already knows. The retirement date is not set, but Inter Miami is the last step”, as per quotes carried by Diario AS.

“I’m prepared for this last challenge, but it’s also exhausting, I have to think about my quality of life afterwards.”

Suarez’s remarks are not a surprise, given the physical toll football is playing on his body, with the new MLS season due to start next week.

Alongside domestic matters, Suarez will also be looking to go out in style with Uruguay, at Copa America 2024 this summer.

