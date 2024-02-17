La Liga round-up: Five star Atletico Madrid thump Las Palmas, Osasuna defeat Cadiz, Sevilla hold Valencia

MD25 of the 2023-24 La Liga season continued on Saturday with four more matches. Barcelona’s trip to Getafe had plenty of attention, while Atletico Madrid hosted Las Palmas, Osasuna took on Cadiz, and Valencia faced off against Sevilla.

Atletico Madrid 5-0 Las Palmas

It was a stunning performance from Atletico Madrid, as they produced an excellent performance to see off Las Palmas at the Civitas Metropolitano. Marcos Llorente, playing as a striker, scored the opening two goals for the hosts, before Angel Correa chimed in with a brace of his own. Memphis Depay added a fifth late on after coming off the bench.

The result keeps Atleti in fourth, still three points behind Barcelona. Las Palmas are ninth.

Osasuna 2-0 Cadiz

Ante Budimir was the star of the show at El Sadar, as Osasuna made it back-to-back wins after seeing off a struggling Cadiz side. The Croatian striker scored both goals for the hosts in the second half, taking his tally for the season to 13.

Osasuna remain 11th with that win, while Cadiz are 18th, still three points away from safety.

Valencia 0-0 Sevilla

Valencia and Sevilla played out a keenly contested affair at the Mestalla on Saturday evening, with neither side able to come away with the three points. The hosts had the better of the play, and could have been awarded a penalty in the first half for a foul by Isaac Romero, but in the end, it stayed goalless.

Valencia are in eighth after that result, while Sevilla move up to 14th after extending their unbeaten run to four matches.