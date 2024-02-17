Kylian Mbappe to be handed iconic number at Real Madrid

Real Madrid have already picked Kylian Mbappe’s shirt number for the 2023/24 season.

The French international is expected to complete his long awaited move to Madrid at the end of the season.

Mbappe has informed Paris Saint-Germain of his intention not to activate a contract extension clause and he will leave on a free transfer in June.

Real Madrid are expected to announce Mbappe’s arrival prior to the striker joining up with the France squad for Euro 2024.

With the formalities of an agreement still being worked on, fans are speculating over what number he will receive in Madrid.

As per the latest update from Mundo Deportivo, he will not retain the No.7 he wears at PSG, with Vinicius Junior continuing with it for Los Blancos.

He is expected to take on the No.10 he wears for France with club legend Luka Modric set to depart as he arrives.

🔟Kylian Mbappe will take over Luka Modric's No.10 shirt at Real Madrid (@mundodeportivo) pic.twitter.com/gUSChUkEP5 — Football España (@footballespana_) February 17, 2024

Modric will not sign a renewal in Madrid and the Croatian will end seven seasons as the club’s No.10.

The veteran midfielder is the most eye-catching name to recently play as No.10 with former incumbents including Luis Figo, Clarence Seedorf and the iconic Ferenc Puskas.