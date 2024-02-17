Kylian Mbappe given chance of pipping Real Madrid to signing of Kylian Mbappe

Earlier this week, it was widely reported that Kylian Mbappe has notified Paris Saint-Germain of his intention to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season, opening the door to him joining Real Madrid in the summer.

Los Blancos are the massive favourites to secure Mbappe’s signature – they are currently in talks with his representatives, and although an agreement has yet to be reached, there is confidence that everything will be finalised in the near future.

Despite this, Cadena SER have reported that some of Mbappe’s entourage have held unofficial talks with Manchester City. It is noted that one representative was in Manchester on Monday to meet with officials from the reigning European and Premier League champions.

The report also goes on to say that the same representative was in Leipzig on Tuesday to watch Real Madrid defeat RB Leipzig in the Champions League, so the likelihood is that Los Blancos’ deal with Mbappe is not under any threat – at least the club will certainly hope that this is the case.