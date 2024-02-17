“I hope he can be ready” – Napoli sweating on fitness of key player ahead of Barcelona clash

Barcelona’s only realistic chance of a trophy this season comes in the Champions League, although they will have their work cut out to win the competition for the sixth time, given the quality that remains in the final 16 sides.

They kick off their knockout stage campaign against Napoli on Wednesday night, with the first leg taking place in Naples. Barcelona could be handed a major boost ahead of that match, with Victor Osimhen struggling for fitness after the Africa Cup of Nations.

Napoli head coach Walter Mazzarri confirmed after Saturday’s draw with Genoa that he did not know whether Osimhen will be fit to face Barcelona, as per Football Italia.

“According to him and to the medics, he was down to his last legs. He had a series of muscular issues and it would’ve been madness to play him here for 15 minutes and then risk losing him for months.

“It was wise, as the player himself agreed, to rest better and hope he can be ready for Barcelona. I say hope because I barely ever worked with Osimhen due to injuries and the Africa Cup of Nations, he was never in shape.”

It remains to be seen whether Napoli can count on Osimhen for the match in Naples, although Barcelona would be delighted to see him miss out.