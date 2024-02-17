Dani Alves told ex-cellmate he would have fled Spain if released on bail – report

Earlier this week, the trial of Dani Alves was held over three days in Barcelona. The former defender is accused of raping a woman back in December 2022, a claim that he denies.

Alves was arrested in January 2023, and he has been in jail in Barcelona ever since. He has applied for bail on three separate occasions, but every time, the presiding judge in the case has rejected, as he was deemed as a flight risk.

According to Alves’ ex-cellmate, there was merit to this. As per quotes covered by Sport, the man admitted that Alves told him that he would have fled the country if he was temporarily releases from prison.

“If they give him provisional freedom pending trial, he takes it and goes to Brazil permanently. Of course (Alves told me that).”

The verdict in Alves’ trial is expected to arrive in the coming days. For now, he continues to remain in a Barcelona prison.