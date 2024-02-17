Celta Vigo star admits to making costly error against Barcelona – “It’s a difficult day for me”

Celta Vigo were minutes away from securing a valuable point against Barcelona on Saturday evening, before they conceded a late, late penalty. Robert Lewandowski scored it at the second time of asking (Vicente Guaita saved the first effort, but was off his line), ensuring that the Catalans won at Balaidos.

It was Fran Beltran that gave away the penalty, as he caught Lamine Yamal late while trying to clear the ball. While some of his teammates were incensed by the decision at the time, the 25-year-old midfielder admitted that the referee made the correct decision, as per Relevo.

“I had to come out and talk, because on the last play I made a mistake that I couldn’t afford (to make). After seeing the play, I think I should have cleared it with a header. The team can’t lose these points, especially not because of me. It’s a difficult day for me and for all Celta supporters, but there’s no doubt that we’re going to continue.

“We have mistakes that can’t happen day after day. Sometimes one and sometimes another. That’s a lot of mistakes that cost points and that’s why we’re (in the relegation mix).”

It was certainly a bitter pill to swallow for Celta Vigo, as they were very deserving of at least a point. Instead, they left with nothing, as Barcelona took all three back to Catalonia.