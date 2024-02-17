Carlo Ancelotti issues Arda Guler warning ahead of Rayo Vallecano trip

Carlo Ancelotti has hinted Arda Guler will feature in Real Madrid’s weekend La Liga trip to Rayo Vallecano.

Los Blancos head across the Spanish capital with a five point lead at the top of the table as they approach a key point of the campaign.

As the schedule continues to intensify, Ancelotti will need to balance his squad, with Antonio Rudiger and Jude Bellingham ruled out against Rayo Vallecano.

Guler will be included in the squad, with Ancelotti open to utilising him, despite a mixed first campaign in Madrid.

Injuries and a dip in form have contributed to Ancelotti not counting on the 18-year-old with just 22 minutes of league action played.

Ancelotti is open to bringing Guler in against Rayo Vallecano but insisted he must be ready for the challenge ahead in Vallecas.

“He is fine now, he can play from the beginning, he has the level to contribute. Now he has to fight for a position, but we must also be patient”, as per reports from Marca.

Ancelotti’s side were held to a 0-0 home draw by Rayo Vallecano earlier this season and they lost on the road against them in 2022.