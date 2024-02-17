Barcelona snatch late victory over Celta Vigo courtesy of 97th minute winner

Barcelona’s slim hopes of retaining their La Liga title are still alive, as they picked up a narrow 2-1 over Celta Vigo at Balaidos.

The opening 45 minutes in Vigo were evenly contested, with neither side able to fashion many chances. It was Barcelona that created the best one, and they took it right on half time, as Robert Lewandowski brilliantly powered home a shot from the edge of the box after being set up by Lamine Yamal.

However, their lead lasted only 81 seconds into the second period, as Celta found an equaliser. Ronald Araujo was withdrawn at the interval as a precaution, and his absence as significantly felt as Iago Aspas continued his excellent form against Barcelona by scoring what was his 200th goal for the Galicians.

Barcelona’s second half performance was dreadful, but they were able to find a late, late winner. Lamine Yamal was fouled by Fran Beltran. Lewandowski stepped up, and had his first effort saved, although Vicente Guaita was off his line, so a re-take was ordered. He made no mistake at the second time of asking.

Barcelona stay third with that result, but are now only two points behind Girona in second, and seven behind Real Madrid. Celta Vigo remain 17th, three points ahead of the La Liga relegation zone.