Barcelona reveal state of play after key defender taken off at half time against Celta Vigo

With just four days before the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie against Napoli, Barcelona could not afford to suffer any more injury problems when they took on Celta Vigo at Balaidos. Unfortunately for Xavi Hernandez, it looked like something had happened to Ronald Araujo, as he could take no part in the second half of proceedings.

Araujo was hastily replaced at half time by Inigo Martinez, and in his absence, Barcelona conceded 81 seconds into the second period. Even more worrying was the situation with the Uruguayan defender, especially with the crunch clash with Napoli on the horizon.

Fortunately, things look to be okay, as MD have relayed information from Barcelona sources that Araujo was withdrawn as a precaution. It is noted that the 24-year-old looked in good spirits on the bench.

Barring any complications, Araujo should be available to face Napoli on Wednesday, which is a big relief for Xavi, as the Champions League is his only realistic chance of a trophy in his final season in charge of Barcelona.