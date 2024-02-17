Barcelona identify Premier League manager as ideal candidate to succeed Xavi Hernandez – report

Speculation of who will succeed Xavi Hernandez this summer as Barcelona’s next manager has been heating up over the last couple of weeks. Several names have been linked with the position, as Deco and Joan Laporta get to work identifying the ideal candidate to take over the first team from next season onwards.

Hansi Flick has been touted as the leading candidate to take the job, amid reports that he is already making preparations for life in Catalonia. However, according to Diario AS at least, the German coach is not the preferred option to succeed Xavi at Barcelona – instead, it’s said to be Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi.

De Zerbi is well regarded within Barcelona, and Laporta has reportedly asked for an in-depth report into the Italian, in order to fully determine whether he is the right man for the job. At this stage, he is the best candidate, and the report states that his representatives were told this during a meeting earlier this week.

The main problem for Barcelona is that De Zerbi has a €10m release clause at Brighton and Hove Albion, which will be difficult for them to pay because of their ongoing financial problems. Still, they’re prepared to enter into negotiations with the Premier League side in order to come to an agreement.