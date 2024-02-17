Barcelona gain cash boost in injury contract clauses

Barcelona have endured a frustrating record with injuries in the 2023/24 campaign.

Xavi Hernandez’s plans have been frequently undermined by injuries in since the start of the domestic season.

With Xavi set to leave the club this summer, and the chances of a major trophy slim, the new manager will want answers over the issue.

However, despite the negativity over injuries, the situation has also enabled Barcelona to save money via combination of contract clauses.

Gavi’s season ending injury allowed salary space to be released to secure the January arrival of Vitor Roque.

However, as per a report from Diario Sport, the contract small print on several players has offered a financial boost.

The report claims the club inserted clauses into new or renewed contracts, with injury absences and suspensions now impacting wages, if a player has completed less than 60% of games.

The fine print over when the threshold applies has not been confirmed with the club not counting from the start of an injury in each case.

As part of the new initiative from the club, Barcelona have reportedly saved around €10m.