Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid open Samu Omorodion extension talks to block transfer interest

Atletico Madrid are preparing a move to safeguard Samu Omorodion’s place at the club.

The 19-year-old joined Atletico last summer from Granada as part of a five year contract for the Spain U21 international.

Despite their determination to sign him, a decision was made by Diego Simeone to sanction a loan for the 2023/24 campaign, as the teenager joined Alaves.

Eight La Liga goals in the Basque Country has caught the eye as part of a solid stint for Omorodion so far this season.

As per the latest reports from Diario AS, Atletico are aware of potential transfer interest in him, and they have scheduled a meeting with his representatives to discuss a contract update.

Despite being contracted to the club until 2028, Atletico want to increase his €60m release clause, following offers from clubs in France and Italy.

Simeone is confident Omorodion will play a part in his first team plans next season, based on the experience gained at Alaves, and the striker is keen to stay in Madrid.

Posted by

Tags Alaves Diego Simeone Samu Omorodion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News