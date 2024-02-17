Atletico Madrid open Samu Omorodion extension talks to block transfer interest

Atletico Madrid are preparing a move to safeguard Samu Omorodion’s place at the club.

The 19-year-old joined Atletico last summer from Granada as part of a five year contract for the Spain U21 international.

Despite their determination to sign him, a decision was made by Diego Simeone to sanction a loan for the 2023/24 campaign, as the teenager joined Alaves.

Eight La Liga goals in the Basque Country has caught the eye as part of a solid stint for Omorodion so far this season.

As per the latest reports from Diario AS, Atletico are aware of potential transfer interest in him, and they have scheduled a meeting with his representatives to discuss a contract update.

🚨Atletico Madrid will block any bids for Samu Omorodion in 2024 https://t.co/cHQOvEp56q — Football España (@footballespana_) February 17, 2024

Despite being contracted to the club until 2028, Atletico want to increase his €60m release clause, following offers from clubs in France and Italy.

Simeone is confident Omorodion will play a part in his first team plans next season, based on the experience gained at Alaves, and the striker is keen to stay in Madrid.