Atletico Madrid plotting bold Marcos Alonso move

Atletico Madrid are considering a shock summer swoop for Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso.

Los Rojilancos are on the hunt for a defensive bargain in 2024 on the back of free transfer deal for Cesar Azpilicueta last summer.

Azpilicueta added experience and versatility to the squad and Diego Simeone is on the lookout for a similar signing.

Axel Witsel is expected to extend his expiring contract but there are doubts over Mario Hermoso’s continuation in Madrid.

As per reports from Marca, Simeone is a long standing fan of Alonso, after previously trying to sign him in the Spanish capital.

Alonso has an option to extend his Barcelona contract for a further 12 months from June but his future remains dependent on the plans of Barcelona’s new manager.

Atletico Madrid will also be looking for proof of Alonso’s long term fitness, with recent injuries restricting him to two league starts this season.

If he does complete a switch to Atletico Madrid, the veteran defender will follow in the footsteps of his father, who won the La Liga title there in 1985.