Athletic Club to run the rule over 25-year-old Girona star during showdown La Liga clash

Given their remarkable season up to now, it’s highly expected that numerous Girona players will be the subject of significant transfer speculation during the summer. The likes of Aleix Garcia, Artem Dovbyk and Miguel Gutierrez could all depart Montilivi, and another that could end up doing so is Ivan Martin.

Having arrived at Girona from Villarreal on a permanent basis last summer, Martin has been one of the best performers in Michel Sanchez’s side this season. Alongside Garcia and Manchester City loanee Yangel Herrera, the trio have formed one of the best midfield partnerships in La Liga, although there is a very strong chance that is broken up for next season.

According to Diario AS, Athletic Club are interested in signing Martin, who was born in Bilbao. Los Leones have very good reports on the 25-year-old, and they intend to run the rule over him when they face Girona at San Mames on Monday night, in what should be a fantastic match.

Finishing in the Champions League places this season would certainly help Athletic Club in their pursuit of Martin, and it’s likely that Girona will demand a significant amount for a player whose contract does not expire until 2026. They could even end up doing that at the Catalan side’s expense.