Antonio Rudiger not risked by Real Madrid as Jude Bellingham misses Rayo Vallecano clash

Real Madrid head across the Spanish capital to face Rayo Vallecano in La Liga action this weekend.

Los Blancos have opened up a five point lead at the top of the table as they look to balance domestic matters with the Champions League in the run in.

Ahead of the trip to Vallecas, Carlo Ancelotti is not expected to have update on his injury list, with England star Jude Bellingham ruled out until March.

Ancelotti is confident Bellingham will return for their Champions League last 16 second leg against RB Leipzig on March 6 as he recovers from a sprained ankle.

Elsewhere in Ancelotti’s squad, Antonio Rudiger was absent from the weekend training session in Valdebebas, and he will not be risked against Rayo Vallecano.

The German international is closing in on a return from a muscle injury but Ancelotti is opting for caution over his main centre back.

Ferland Mendy will also miss out this weekend, due to a one match suspension, with Fran Garcia set to start against his former side.