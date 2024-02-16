The origins of Las Palmas and their curious connection with Atletico Madrid 

There are several ties, from a familiar badge to Vicente Calderon’s business travels to the so-called Atletico Canario.

Atletico Madrid will host Las Palmas at the Metropolitano on Saturday at 2pm CET, in a game between two sides that share a curious connection. Los Amarillos pulled off a solid display to end Atleti’s six-game winning streak in the league by defeating Los Rojiblancos 2-1 at home back in November in front of 30,080 fans. This was Las Palmas’ first victory against Atleticoin over three decades, with their previous triumph over Los Rojiblancos dating back in 1987, when neither of the three scorers in November’s clash – Kirian Rodriguez, Benito Ramirez del Toro or Alvaro Morata – had been born.

Hence, Atletico Madrid will look to avenge their defeat at the hands of Las Palmas, with Saturday’s game offering us the opportunity to delve into the peculiar connection between the two clubs.

A familiar badge on Las Palmas’ crest

Eagle-eyed fans have surely noticed that Las Palmas’ crest features a few different badges, including one that is very similar to Atletico Madrid’s badge. Yet, a closer look reveals that the animal featuring on it looks like a dog and the tree might be a palm, both historical symbols of the Canary Islands. These two appear to replace the bear and that strawberry tree, which feature on Atleti’s badge as symbols of Madrid.

Meanwhile, the letters “C” and “A” amidst the stripes represent Club Atletico, a team formed from the re-foundation of Club Deportivo Santa Catalina. That club decided to change from a blue and black shirt and black shorts to a red and white shirt and blue shorts, resembling the kit colours of Atletico Madrid.

The foundation of Las Palmas

Canarian football, previously isolated from mainland championships, underwent a pivotal moment in the early 1940s, at a time when Spanish football powerhouses would sign the best youngsters from the islands. Despite initial resistance, the major local clubs joined forces in 1949 to establish Uniun Deportiva Las Palmas, symbolising a union of Canarian football to try to keep the top talents at home.

Las Palmas was the result of a merger between five Canarian clubs: Marino Futbol Club, Real Club Victoria, Club Deportivo Gran Canaria, Arenas Club and Club Atletico, with all five badges being included in the newly-formed team’s crest.

More historical ties

Historically, Atletico Madrid have been one of the main destinations for players from the Canary Islands. At the end of the 1940s, Canarian players such as Alfonso Silva, Rafael Mujica Gonzalez, Antonio Duran, Rosendo Hernandez and Miguel el Palmero featured in an Atleti side that won back-to-back league titles in 1949/50 and 1950/51 under legendary coach Helenio Herrera. That team was nicknamed Atletico Canario due to the number of Canarian footballers included in the squad.

The enduring relationship between the two clubs continued through Vicente Calderon’s tenure, with the former Atletico de Madrid president travelling frequently to the Canary Islands for business reasons.

Juan Carlos Valeron and Vitolo, are two of the most notable Canarian players to have featured both at Las Palmas and Los Rojiblancos in the modern era. The former played for a struggling Atletico Madrid side that was relegated at the end of the 1999/2000 campaign, before moving at Deportivo, where he became a club legend. As for the latter, Los Rojiblancos triggered Vitolo’s buyout clause and signed him from Sevilla in 2017. Yet, injuries meant Vitolo never managed to establish himself in Diego Simeone’s side and he is expected to part ways with the club at the end of the season, when his contract is set to expire.

Meanwhile, his teammates will look to get back to winning ways after losing at Sevilla last weekend. To do so, Atletico Madrid will need to overcome Vitolo’s boyhood team, a solid Las Palmas, who beat Valencia at home and now sit just three points away from the European spots.

