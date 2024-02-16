Real Sociedad star issues Champions League rallying call after PSG loss

Real Sociedad will fight for their Champions League survival against Paris Saint-Germain on March 5.

La Real’s impressive showing in the group stages set up a last 16 showdown with the Parisians at the Parc des Princes.

However, with injuries robbing the Basque side of key players in Paris, they slipped to a 2-0 first leg defeat in the French capital.

Despite their confidence of exposing PSG’s Champions League frailties, La Real now face a major task in the second leg next month.

Imanol Alguacil issued an upbeat message full time, as he hailed his team’s first half performance, as they prepare to host PSG in San Sebastian.

Alguacil’s comments were echoed by midfield star Martin Zubimendi who is confident the tie is still wide open.

“We’re not going to collapse because of a bad second half. Until the first goal everything was going well”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“We must come out fighting from the first minute, and if we can get a goal, we are back in it.”

Zubimendi’s remarks on goals will be a sore subject for Alguacil and his players as they equalled a 51-year record with a blank in Paris the first time they have failed to score in five consecutive games since 1973.