Real Madrid set for further experiments as defender is ruled out again

Real Madrid will make the short trip across the city to Vallecas to face Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, but will do so without German defender Antonio Rudiger. His muscle injury continues to give him trouble, and Carlo Ancelotti will have to wait for his return.

Rudiger was initially ruled out with a thigh bruise following a hefty collision with Mason Greenwood, but that was then revealed to be a muscle problem, set to keep him out for two to three weeks. Yesterday two weeks had passed since he sustained the problem, but he will not recover in time for the Rayo game.

That means it will once again be a makeshift back four, likely with Nacho Fernandez alongside Aurelien Tchouameni. That said, Tchouameni has started five games in central defence this season, all of which have resulted in Real Madrid clean sheets.

Rayo are the only side to keep a clean sheet against Los Blancos this season in La Liga, during a 0-0 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu. Diario AS say that Brahim Diaz will have recovered from his knock against RB Leipzig, and will be ready start. Fran Garcia is also in line for a start, in order to give Ferland Mendy rest, as he returns to his former side.

The home team will be debuting under new manager Inigo Perez, who is in charge of his first ever game, after Francisco was sacked during the week. Los Blancos will be looking to maintain or increase their five-point lead over Girona.