PSG planning audacious Gavi bid in 2024

Paris Saint-Germain could make a sensational summer move for Barcelona starlet Gavi.

Kylian Mbappe’s incoming move to Real Madrid is expected to trigger changes in Paris as part of a transfer overhaul.

Despite not receiving a fee for Mbappe, his departure will release a major contract burden, and PSG are aiming to strengthen.

Luis Enrique is a huge fan of Gavi with the pair previously working together with the Spanish national team.

Barcelona have no current plans to sell the 19-year-old, due to his importance in Catalonia, but their ongoing financial issues could dictate the situation.

As per a report from The Athletic, PSG are ready to solidify their long term interest in Gavi, despite the teenager currently being sidelined with a knee injury.

Gavi will miss out on Euro 2024, following surgery on the injury, but that has not deterred PSG’s desire to sign him.

If Barcelona are forced to sell their key asset, the club will demand in the region of €100m, as part of any sale talks.