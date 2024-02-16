Napoli star added to PSG’s Kylian Mbappe replacement list

Paris Saint-Germain are expected to move quickly in the race to replace Kylian Mbappe in 2024.

Mbappe’s ongoing link to Real Madrid has made a key breakthrough in the last 48 hours with the French captain edging closer to Los Blancos.

As per multiple reports, Mbappe has informed PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi of his decision to leave Paris this summer.

Mbappe’s contract at the Parc des Princes expires at the end of the campaign and he is in line to join Real Madrid on a free transfer.

If the move is sealed, it will end Real Madrid’s long running battle for Mbappe, and open up a new era at PSG.

AC Milan winger Rafael Leao has been mooted as a possible successor with The Athletic claiming PSG are ready to move for Napoli hotshot Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen has claimed his decision for next season has been made with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis naming PSG as a possible destination.

The Nigerian international has netted 67 goals in 119 appearances, since joining from Lille in 2020, and played a key role in their first title win since 1990, in 2023.