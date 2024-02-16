Mario Hermoso update: Atletico Madrid situation unchanged after Enrique Cerezo comments

The future of Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso remains up in the air as the final weeks of his contract trickle away. The Spain international is free to negotiate with any club he pleases as things stand, but there is little clarity on where he will be playing next season.

Juventus, Aston Villa and most recently Barcelona have been linked to Hermoso over the course of the last few months, but on Thursday, Atletico Madrid President Enrique Cerezo suggested that a deal for him to remain was in the works.

However Matteo Moretto has revealed exclusively to The Daily Briefing that the situation with Hermoso has not changed over the past week, and Atletico still have to negotiate with in order to re-sign him.

The previous update on the 28-year-old was that Hermoso and Atletico were not miles apart on their demands, but both are digging their heels in. Equally, Hermoso is though to have interest from the Premier League, where his earnings have the potentially to at least be maintained, if not increased.