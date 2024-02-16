Manchester United and Barcelona some way apart on Frenkie de Jong asking price

Barcelona appear to be open to losing Frenkie de Jong this summer if he will not renew his deal with the club, and in the process take a wage cut. Manchester United have long been linked with de Jong, but this time may not be willing to meet Barcelona’s demands.

De Jong is one of the highest earners in the Barcelona squad, but is reportedly thinking over his future. The Blaugrana are keen to see him drop his wages by around €10m per season, and extend his contract, but if he will not do so, they will try to shop him for €100m.

That was a figure United were willing to reach back in 2022, but the Daily Express report that United are now only willing to shell out €81-82m for the Dutchman, a little below what Barcelona paid for him initially. While the Express go on to suggest four players (Mason Greenwood, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Scott McTominay) as potential exchanges, this is analysis not information, as has been suggested.

In the background are Paris Saint-Germain too, who are looking to rebuild ahead of the impending departure of Kylian Mbappe. They could not doubt afford to shell out for de Jong, as is the case for United, but with Barcelona short for funds, they are in a weak negotiating position. Ultimately, until de Jong decides he wants to leave, the talks will be futile.