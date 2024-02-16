Luka Modric’s two transfer options revealed as Real Madrid exit nears

Luka Modric is all set to leave Real Madrid at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Modric opted to continue his policy of signing one year contract extensions at the start of the current campaign.

However, that pattern will change this summer, with the Croatian star frustrated by his lack of game time in Madrid.

Despite assurances over his place in the squad, the veteran midfielder has played a bit-part role, and he will end his 12-year bond with the club in the coming months.

Real Madrid will not attempt to convince Modric to change his mind out of respect for his service in their success since joining in 2012.

Modric will lead Croatia at Euro 2024, before making a decision over his next step, with a retirement an option for the 38-year-old.

He is expected to receive a renewed offer from the Saudi Pro League, following their 2023 interest, with reports from Mundo Deportivo claiming a rival bid is incoming from Major League Soccer.