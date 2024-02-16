Kylian Mbappe will not change PSG exit stance

Kylian Mbappe has no interest in remaining at Paris Saint-Germain beyond the 2023/24 season.

The France captain looks certain to complete a free transfer move to Real Madrid this summer as part of a long running saga.

Los Blancos have remained calm on their objective to sign Mbappe in 2024 despite previously missing out on him.

The situation has moved quickly in recent days with Mbappe reportedly telling PSG officials he wants to leave at the end of the campaign.

PSG have made numerous attempts to change Mbappe’s mind with his current deal including an extension option until 2025.

Real Madrid’s slow approach is partly dictated by Mbappe’s U-turn on their offer in 2022, but that is not the case this time, with an agreement close.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Mbappe has informed PSG he does not want to receive another contract proposal, as he remains focused on leaving.

The coldness of the relationship will continue until Mbappe officially departs with his final exit terms almost complete.