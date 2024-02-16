German manager slipping down list of Barcelona candidates

The shortlist for the Barcelona job has been cut considerably from the number of suggested names originally, as the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Sergio Conceicao have been dismissed. Another of the original frontrunners for the position appears to be losing ground on Hansi Flick and Roberto de Zerbi now – Julian Nagelsmann.

The Germany coach will lead his side into the Euros this summer, but is out of contract thereafter. He has previously been mentioned by Joan Laporta as a manager that he likes, and young coach has an impressive CV given his 36 years.

However Sport report that various factors have knocked him down, and all but off, Barcelona’s shortlist. The fact that he would be unable to switch his focus to the Barcelona job until after the Euros is a big factor, while his elimination at the hands of Villarreal in the Champions League, combined with several dressing room spats have tainted his reputation in Can Barca.

Equally, President Joan Laporta has revealed that he would prefer the next man in charge to have experience, and certainly Nagelsmann does have plenty for his age. Yet Laporta prefers a candidate that has been in the game at the top for some time, which also counts against him. Few doubt his tactical brain or his style of football, but rather his handling of the club atmosphere.

Whomever arrives in the job will have a tough time dealing with the pressure, something Xavi Hernandez, Luis Enrique, Pep Guardiola and plenty more besides have mentioned as a tough part of the job. A strong personality with a degree of tact not to start fires will be required, which promises to be an interesting mix with the customary German directness, if they do go for Flick.