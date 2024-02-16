Fresh Atletico Madrid defensive injury scare ahead of Inter Milan clash

Atletico Madrid face another defensive injury concern ahead of a key week of matches with Gabriel Paulista struggling.

Veteran defender Paulista completed a January transfer move from Valencia to cover a squad spot in Diego Simeone’s plans.

Simeone handed the Brazilian a club debut in last weekend’s 1-0 La Liga defeat at Sevilla but he looks set to miss the upcoming home tie against Las Palmas.

As per reports from Marca, Paulista has not trained fully this week, due to an abdominal injury suffered at Sevilla.

He could be rested against Las Palmas to give the 33-year-old centre back a chance of facing Inter Milan on February 20.

Simeone will make a late call on whether to include him in the travelling squad for their Champions League last 16 first leg at the San Siro with his current status at 50/50.

There is positive news elsewhere in defence for Simeone with Uruguayan star Jose Maria Gimenez back in action and expected to feature in both matches.