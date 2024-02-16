Former Real Madrid and Spain boss rejects Premier League return

Julen Lopetegui has rejected an offer to take over at Premier League side Crystal Palace.

Palace are preparing to remove veteran boss Roy Hodgson from his role at Selhurst Park following a poor run of form.

The former England head coach is currently recovering in hospital after being ‘taken ill’ during a training session this week.

The club are not expected to indicate their plans until Hodgson’s health improves but his situation appears underivable in south London.

Former Eintracht Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner has been tipped as Hodgson’s replacement but Lopetegui is not interested in the role.

As per the latest from Diario AS, Lopetegui was contacted by Palace, but turned down an offer due to timing.

The former Real Madrid and Spain manager wants to remain in the Premier League, and has continued to live in the UK, following his summer exit from Wolves.

The Basque coach prefers a fresh challenge for the 2024/25 campaign which allows him to implement the changes he wants on a new project.