Bayern Munich stance on Alphonso Davies set to benefit Real Madrid

Bayern Munich are certainly approaching crisis mode on the pitch, five points behind Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, out of the German Cup, and behind in their Champions League clash with Lazio. Off the pitch, things do not look simple either.

Thomas Tuchel is reportedly interested in heading to Barcelona, while Joshua Kimmich is another star name considering an exit. Meanwhile Real Madrid are continuing their pursuit of left-back Alphonso Davies, who continues to turn down contract offers from Bayern.

German outlet Kicker (via Diario AS) report that Bayern also feel they have been too soft in negotiations with their stars of late, caving to their contract demands. As a result, they have decided not to bend any further in the talks with Davies, whose agent is demanding €13m per year for the Canadian. This would benefit Los Blancos, as Bayern will be open to a sale in the summer for Davies if they cannot extend his deal beyond 2025.

Davies will earn less at Real Madrid, but appears to be content to do so in the Spanish capital, where an exciting group of young players are uniting. In addition, Real Madrid have leant on players to help with their recruitment efforts in recent years, and Davies shares a strong friendship with David Alaba, who has been accentuating all of the benefits of life at Real Madrid for him.