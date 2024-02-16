Bayern Munich could decide next Barcelona manager

Barcelona will have a new manager at the start of the 2024/25 season with Bayern Munich potentially following suit.

Xavi Hernandez will leave Barcelona at the end of the current campaign with the race on to replace the former Spanish international.

Barcelona do have some breathing space to bring in Xavi’s successor and the situation at Bayern could have a key impact on their plans.

The Bundesliga giants are currently considering a move to sack head coach Thomas Tuchel with former boss Hansi Flick on the list of potential replacements.

As per the latest update from Bild, that would put them on a collision course with Barcelona, who are also considering Flick to succeed Xavi.

🚨Thomas Tuchel's potential Bayern Munich exit could challenge Barcelona's interest in Hansi Flick https://t.co/lvh08hIp5g — Football España (@footballespana_) February 16, 2024

Flick is keen to return to club management, following a spell in charge of the German national team, and both clubs are interested in his services.

The 58-year-old is amongst the current favourites to take charge in Catalonia but a chance to return to Bavaria would be a major road block.